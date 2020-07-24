-
-
Alex Noren putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Xinjun Zhang is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Alex Noren had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.