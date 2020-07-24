In his second round at the 3M Open, Alex Cejka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cejka finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cejka's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Cejka had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cejka to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cejka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cejka's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

Cejka got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cejka's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cejka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.