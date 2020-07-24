-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
