July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Cameron Davis, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a 260 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Long at even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
