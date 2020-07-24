In his second round at the 3M Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Wise's tee shot went 227 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wise's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Wise had a 354-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Wise chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

Wise hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wise's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.