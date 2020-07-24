-
Aaron Crawford shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Crawford hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Crawford finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Crawford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crawford to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Crawford chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crawford to 2 over for the round.
