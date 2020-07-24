In his second round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bo Van Pelt and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Aaron Baddeley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Baddeley at 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Baddeley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.