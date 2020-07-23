In his first round at the 3M Open, Zack Sucher hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sucher finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Zack Sucher chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zack Sucher to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sucher hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

Sucher got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sucher to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Sucher got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sucher's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Sucher chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sucher hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.