Strong putting brings Xinjun Zhang a 6-under 65 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Xinjun Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Xinjun Zhang at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Zhang had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Zhang hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 under for the round.
Zhang stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Zhang's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 6 under for the round.
