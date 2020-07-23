In his first round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.