-
-
Will Gordon shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
-
Features
3M Open Compass Challenge trailer
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 3M Open, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff and Will Gordon will play a nine-hole scramble format on the closing nine holes at TPC Twin Cities, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support organizations committed to fighting social injustices in the Minneapolis and St. Paul. The exhibition will air from 2-4 p.m. (CT) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live and simulcast on Golf Channel, GolfTV and PGA TOUR social channels.
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.