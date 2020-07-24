Wes Roach hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roach finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Wes Roach had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wes Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Roach's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Roach hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roach to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Roach hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 3 over for the round.