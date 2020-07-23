Vincent Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 140th at 5 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Whaley's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Whaley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 5 over for the round.