Vaughn Taylor putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Vaughn Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
