Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.