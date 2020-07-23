-
Tony Finau shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Ryan Moore and Xinjun Zhang; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Finau's 122 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 5 under for the round.
