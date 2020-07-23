-
Tommy Gainey putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tommy Gainey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gainey finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Tommy Gainey got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tommy Gainey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Gainey's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gainey had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.
