Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Fleetwood had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.