-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Tom Lewis in the first round at the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tom Lewis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lewis finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Tom Lewis's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lewis had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.