Tom Lehman shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lehman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Lehman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lehman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Lehman hit his 89 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lehman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Lehman had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lehman to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lehman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lehman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lehman to even for the round.
