Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hoge's 94 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
