Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under, Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under, and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Wilkinson's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
Wilkinson tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
