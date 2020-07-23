In his first round at the 3M Open, Tim Herron hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 12th, Herron hit his 96 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herron to 1 under for the round.

Herron tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herron to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Herron suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Herron chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herron to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herron hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Herron to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Herron's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Herron had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herron to 1 over for the round.