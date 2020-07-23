Ted Purdy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his round in 149th at 7 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Purdy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Purdy to 2 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 3 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Purdy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Purdy missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Purdy to 4 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Purdy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Purdy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Purdy to 6 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Purdy chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Purdy to 7 over for the round.