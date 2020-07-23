In his first round at the 3M Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 84th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. scored a triple bogey on the 596-yard par-5 ninth. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the day.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.