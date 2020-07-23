In his first round at the 3M Open, Talor Gooch hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Cameron Davis, Alex Noren, and Ryan Brehm are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Talor Gooch got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Talor Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gooch's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.