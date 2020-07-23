-
Stewart Cink putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
