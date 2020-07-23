In his first round at the 3M Open, Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kim's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.