Shawn Stefani hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 91st at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stefani to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Stefani had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 2 over for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stefani hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stefani reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Stefani to 3 over for the round.