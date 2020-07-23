-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 66th at 3 over; Brendon de Jonge is in 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kyle Stanley is in 5th at 5 under.
On the par-5 12th, Noh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Noh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at even-par for the round.
Noh got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.