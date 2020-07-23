Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Straka finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 238 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Sepp Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Straka hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Straka had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Straka hit his 118 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.