Sebastian Cappelen putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sebastian Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Cappelen's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
