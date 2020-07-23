-
Seamus Power shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Seamus Power hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 7 under; Brendon de Jonge and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Xinjun Zhang and Kyle Stanley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Power's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Power's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Power had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
