In his first round at the 3M Open, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Brendon de Jonge, and Nick Watney are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Ryan Brehm and Cameron Davis are tied for 8th at 4 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stallings's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stallings got on the green in 5 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Stallings to even for the round.