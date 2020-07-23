-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 78th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.