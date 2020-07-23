In his first round at the 3M Open, Scott Harrington hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Harrington's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Harrington had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harrington's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.