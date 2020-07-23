Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kyle Stanley, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Cameron Davis and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Brown chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Brown hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Brown missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brown's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.