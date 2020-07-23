-
-
Sangmoon Bae putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Sangmoon Bae hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Sangmoon Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sangmoon Bae to 1 over for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Bae chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bae to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Bae had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 5 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.