July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
In his first round at the 3M Open, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
