Sam Burns rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Burns finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sam Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
