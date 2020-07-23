In his first round at the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 107th at 1 over; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Theegala hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Theegala went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

Theegala's tee shot went 170 yards to the native area, his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.