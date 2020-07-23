In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Xinjun Zhang and Tony Finau; Kyle Stanley, Patrick Rodgers, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Moore stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Moore stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Moore's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 7 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.