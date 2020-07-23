-
Ryan Brehm shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley, Talor Gooch, and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Brehm had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Brehm's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 under for the round.
