Ryan Blaum shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Blaum hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Brendon de Jonge, Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bo Van Pelt, Kyle Stanley, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Blaum's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blaum had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Blaum to 1 under for the round.
Blaum hit his tee shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next to the left side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 596-yard par-5 18th. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the day.
