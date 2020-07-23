In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Armour's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armour hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Armour hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Armour's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.