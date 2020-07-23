-
-
Russell Knox shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2020
Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Knox went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 4 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.