Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a 320 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Henley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
