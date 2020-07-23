-
Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under; Ryan Moore and Brendon de Jonge are tied for 1st at 7 under; Xinjun Zhang is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau and Kyle Stanley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 12th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Sloan's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Sloan chipped in his third shot from 33 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
