In his first round at the 3M Open, Roberto Castro hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Castro finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Castro's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Castro hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.

Castro got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Castro to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Castro had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Castro had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Castro to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Castro's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Castro hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Castro to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Castro hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.