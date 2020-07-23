Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Richy Werenski is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang, and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Streb's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.